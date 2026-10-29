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Unanimously elected members meet minister

Minister DSBV Swamy appreciating elected MPTCs and ZPTC from Kondapi constituency at Turpu Naidupalem on Wednesday
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Minister DSBV Swamy appreciating elected MPTCs and ZPTC from Kondapi constituency at Turpu Naidupalem on Wednesday

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Kondapi: Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has asked the people’s representatives from the Kondapi constituency, who won unopposed in the local body elections, to put public service first and work for village growth.

The unanimously elected MPTC members from Ponnaluru, Marripudi and Kondapi mandals, along with the Marripudi ZPTC member, met the minister at his camp office in Turpu Naidupalem on Wednesday.

He wished them well and honoured them with shawls. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Swamy said it was a good sign that people had backed them and elected them without a contest. He asked them to work with officials and solve villagers’ problems. He said their good work would bring a good name to the coalition government. He asked them to work hard in the coming gram panchayat elections and help coalition candidates win.

Naresh Nandam
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Naresh Nandam

Naresh.Nandam[email protected]

Naresh Babu Nandam works as a Special Correspondent at The Hans India and primarily covers the erstwhile Prakasam district. He has a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a bachelor's degree in Law. He has around twenty years of experience in print and broadcast journalism. He is a certified Google News Initiative trainer for fact-checking and online verification. Outside his journalism work, he is an OSINT practitioner and takes part in CTF challenges. He is the author of a spiritual thriller titled 'The Amber Scroll', available on Amazon.in.

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Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya SwamyKondapi Local Body PollsMarripudi ZPTC UnopposedTurpu Naidupalem Camp OfficeAP Coalition Government
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