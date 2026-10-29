Unanimously elected members meet minister

Kondapi: Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has asked the people’s representatives from the Kondapi constituency, who won unopposed in the local body elections, to put public service first and work for village growth.

The unanimously elected MPTC members from Ponnaluru, Marripudi and Kondapi mandals, along with the Marripudi ZPTC member, met the minister at his camp office in Turpu Naidupalem on Wednesday.

He wished them well and honoured them with shawls. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Swamy said it was a good sign that people had backed them and elected them without a contest. He asked them to work with officials and solve villagers’ problems. He said their good work would bring a good name to the coalition government. He asked them to work hard in the coming gram panchayat elections and help coalition candidates win.