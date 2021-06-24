Unauthorised constructions mushroom on outskirts of Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Unauthorised constructions are mushrooming in the outskirts of Srikakulam city especially on Kotta Road area which comes under limits of Thotavada, Mahasahebpeta and Akkivaram villages in Amudalavalasa mandal.

Due to the quick expansion of Srikakulam city towards Amudalavalasa road, demand for land has raised and it is driving people to commit illegal activities.

According to officials, a total of 200 acres of land in the survey number 121 is being illegally occupied by the influential locals. Even when the revenue and panchayat officials issued notices to stop the activities after due verification, the land grabbers are ignoring the notices and continuing their activities.

Due to pressure from ruling YSRCP leaders, the officials concerned are not able to take stringent action on land grabbers even though they do not have a clear title on these lands.

"We have issued notices to owners of 30 individual, residential apartments, commercial buildings and group houses owners from January 19 to 22 this year,"Akkivaram gram panchayat secretary V Hima Bindu and Amudalavalasa mandal extension officer for panchayat Raj and Rural Development K Renuka Devi told The Hans India.

They said that they asked the owners to show documents related to their title over the lands and permissions for constructions. But even after six months nobody responded to the notices, they admitted.