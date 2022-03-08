Uncertainty looms over future of Ukraine returnees

Anantapur: The 40 odd medical students studying in Ukraine, who hailed from remote villages in the district, are overjoyed to return to their homes. The euphoria over their return is fast fading and a new worry, anxiety and concern on the future has gripped both parents and students. While the students are concerned about their studies and future and anxiety regarding completion of their course, the parents too are worried about the prospects of 'wasted investment' on their sons and daughters. While some parents have sold their lands to send their children abroad, a few had mortgaged their lands in banks for an enhanced education loan while others simply took hand loans from friends and relatives to pay their tuition fees and to meet other recurring expenditure.

The parents dreamt of their children returning home as medical doctors and to take pride in their achievements but now this unexpected war between Russia and Ukraine had poured cold water on all their dreams and investments which they fear may become unproductive. Tej Kumar, a native of G Halle village in Rolla mandal, studied his medicine in Odissa town, a port city in Ukraine. With just 3 more months to complete his course, he is the most disappointed among the returnees. Talking to The Hans India, he says that he missed the most exciting period of his life which is the completion of his course. Don't know what will happen now with uncertainty setting over restoration of normalcy. The entry of NATO forces might further complicate the matter. What if normalcy does not return, he muttered in a tone of despondency.

P Dinesh, a third-year medicine student from Kyiv, is also a most worried student. He welcomed the prime minister's announcement asking the medical council to arrange for internship locally. He also appealed for holding online classes by foreign universities to save the concluding academic year from collapsing which will have international ramifications.

Another student Rakhia Begum of Viniskia medical college in Ukraine hailing from Kadiri mandal is also disillusioned with the ongoing Russian war over Ukraine. Talking to The Hans India, he and many Indian students zeroed on Ukraine believing that it is the most peaceful location to study but Russian misadventure belied all their hope. The question now bothering students is when will this war end? and even if it ends will normalcy be restored that easily?. Many of the college buildings too were bombarded. She too feels that only digital classes can end this dilemma.

Aravind Goud from Chilamattur village, who returned from Ukraine, felt very happy at the prime minister's announcement asking Medical Council of India to explore possibility of absorbing students in local medical colleges. He said that if the Central government arranged for cost-effective medical education in India and affordable even to the poor, then there is no need for Indians to go abroad for studies. He hoped that the prime minister will make another happy announcement.