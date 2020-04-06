Unguturu constituency people donates 1 crore to Andhra Pradesh CMRF to tackle coronavirus

The people of West Godavari district, Unguturu constituency, businessmen, and trade associations have donated one crore rupees to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to tackle coronavirus. Unguturu MLA Puppala Srinivasa Rao (Vasu Babu) has handed over a check for Rs 1 crore 4 lakhs 7 thousand to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office.

While, Vemulapalli Ravi Kiran, Managing Director of Laxmi Infrastructure and Developers India Pvt Ltd has announced a donation of Rs 38 lakh to the Prime Minister Relief Fund. M. Vidyasagar, the director of the National Highway Project in Vijayawada has presented a check for Rs. 8 lakhs. He said the central and state governments are taking steps to protect construction workers in difficult situations.

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking several measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state. Apart from the latest donations, the people from various organisations such as film celebrities, businessmen and others have contributed to the fight against coronavirus.