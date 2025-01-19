Live
Just In
Unidentified drone hovers over Pawan camp office
Mangalagiri town police launch investigation after camp office staff lodge a complaint
Guntur : Unidentified drone flew over the Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan camp office in Mangalagiri between 1.30 pm to 1.50 pm on Saturday, causing sensation among officials and people.
Pawan Kalyan’s camp office staff informed the matter to the DGP, SP office and Guntur district collector’s office. They also lodged a complaint in Mangalagiri town police station. Based on the CC camera footage, Mangalgiri police are investigating the case
They are enquiring about the person who operated the drone and from where it was launched, the purpose of operating the drone over Pawan’s camp office.
Jana Sena activists are recalling presence of a fake police officer during Pawan Kalyan’s north Andhra tour, power interruption during his visit to Vijayawada book festival, which they see as security lapses.