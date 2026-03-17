Uninterrupted LPG supply assured

Ongole: Prakasam Collector P Raja Babu assured the residents that adequate measures have been taken to ensure an uninterrupted cooking gas supply across the district, despite the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel in the Middle East.

Addressing a press conference at the Collectorate on Monday alongside Joint Collector Kalpana Kumari, the Collector urged citizens not to believe social media rumours claiming that gas stocks would deplete and prices would rise due to the Middle East war situation. He revealed that Prakasam district has 551759 domestic LPG connections served by 39 gas agencies, while Markapuram district has 322279 connections served by 25 agencies. Against the daily requirement of 9875 cylinders, dealers currently hold 11542 cylinders, distributed on a First-In-First-Out basis, with no shortages anywhere.

Joint collector Kalpana Kumari stated that a Control Room has been established under the Civil Supplies Department to address public grievances. Officials are conducting daily inspections of hotels and restaurants to prevent the misuse of domestic cylinders for commercial purposes, while monitoring dealers' stock registers, she added.