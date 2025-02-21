Union Agriculture Ministry Hosts Meeting to Support Chilli Farmers

In a significant move to aid chilli farmers, the Union Agriculture Ministry convened a crucial meeting today, chaired by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at Krishi Bhavan. The primary agenda of the meeting was to discuss the provision of a support price for chilli farmers through the market intervention scheme.

The discussions focused on the current challenges faced by chilli farmers in Andhra Pradesh, including the proposals put forth by the state government. Additionally, the meeting explored various strategies for enhancing the export of chilli from Andhra Pradesh, a state known for its vibrant chilli cultivation.

Union Ministers Rammohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar also contributed to the deliberations, emphasizing the importance of supporting farmers to ensure their livelihood and the sustainability of their crops. The outcomes of this meeting are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping future policies for the chilli farming community in the region.