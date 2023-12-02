Live
- NASA's Artemis manned mission to moon will not launch before 2027: Report
- Phase-I construction of Ayodhya airport to be completed by Dec 15: CM Adityanath
- Andhra Pradesh: Mother-daughter duo dies after being hit by unknown vehicle in cherukupalli
- Google’s new AI experiment lets you create music inspired by instruments
- Bowling to take the last wicket and reaching to 800 Test wickets was something special, says Muttiah Muralitharan
- PM Modi meets Qatar's ruler
- Don't make report public until tabled in Parliament: Trinamool on ethics panel's report on Mahua
- Six-yr-old abducted after an year of planning: Kerala Police
- LG visits slain J&K soldier's house; announces intensification of anti-terror operations
- WHO has lost its independence, Indian govt should exit global health body
Just In
Union Jal Shakti dept. meeting with AP, Telangana officials ended, to reveal details soon
Highlights
The Union Jal Shakti Department has conducted a video conference to address tensions between Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana regarding Krishna water...
The Union Jal Shakti Department has conducted a video conference to address tensions between Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana regarding Krishna water dispute. High-ranking officials from both states attended the conference, which was led by Union Jal Shakti Department Secretary Debashree Mukherjee.
The primary objective of the conference was to discuss the transfer of management of the Nagarjunasagar Dam and the Srisailam Dam, as well as issues related to the management of the Krishna River Board.
The meeting lasted for approximately an hour, and the Chairman revealed that the minutes of the meeting will be made available soon.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS