Union Jal Shakti dept. meeting with AP, Telangana officials ended, to reveal details soon

The Union Jal Shakti Department has conducted a video conference to address tensions between Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana regarding Krishna water...

The Union Jal Shakti Department has conducted a video conference to address tensions between Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana regarding Krishna water dispute. High-ranking officials from both states attended the conference, which was led by Union Jal Shakti Department Secretary Debashree Mukherjee.

The primary objective of the conference was to discuss the transfer of management of the Nagarjunasagar Dam and the Srisailam Dam, as well as issues related to the management of the Krishna River Board.

The meeting lasted for approximately an hour, and the Chairman revealed that the minutes of the meeting will be made available soon.

