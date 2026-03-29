Union min slams attack, vows temple reconstruction

Bhimavaram (West Godavari): Union minister of state for steel and heavy industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma strongly condemned the attack on coalition workers during the visit of Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju to the Sri Rama temple at Pedapeta in Aakiveedu mandal in the district on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

Addressing a media conference at the residence of BJP mandal president Nagamani in Aakiveedu on Saturday, the minister termed the physical assault as unfortunate and said such incidents must be condemned by all sections of society.

He clarified that the Pedapeta Rama temple site is not disputed and that the temple and idols of Lord Rama have existed there for a long time. He said that religious conversions in the area do not alter the historical, cultural and spiritual significance of the temple.

The minister observed that it was not appropriate for those who had converted to other religions to oppose the reconstruction of the temple.

He also referred to recent observations of the Supreme Court of India regarding reservation benefits.

Srinivasa Varma said he had intended to visit the temple personally but postponed his tour respecting the request of district authorities in view of law and order concerns.

He asserted that the temple would be reconstructed and there would be no question of stepping back.

He stated that the development of the temple was not linked to politics and was being taken up based on the request of the local Hindu community.

He announced that a grand temple would be constructed under the aegis of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The minister added that some elders from the opposing group had also conveyed support for the temple construction and appealed to all sections to cooperate. He said police had been instructed to take strict action against those involved in the attack and that the investigation would reveal the reasons and those behind the incident.

BJP district president Sridevi, district general secretary Vinod Varma, library organisation chairman Juttiga Nagaraju, Aakiveedu cooperative committee chairman Mutyala Ratnam and TDP leader Motupalli Prasad were present.