Live
- Ankita Lokhande on SSR's death: 'Toot gaya wo kisi cheez se'
- Investment giant Fidelity cuts Musk-run X’s valuation by 71.5%
- Long queues at Petrol Pumps- No Stock boards Talks going on, Supply may resume after 6 pm
- People face hassles owing to non-availability of fuel in Punjab, Haryana
- Canadian study permit applications processed for Indians down over 40% since July 2023: Data
- What is Perihelion Day? Know all about the astronomical event when earth is closest to the sun
- School Students stun jury with their ideas to build Brand Bengaluru
- Begumpet Basti residents compalint against MLA Danam Nagender at Prajavani
- YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy clarifies on Sharmila joining Congress
- 10 years of BRS rule pushed State into debt trap: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
Just In
Union minister assured to resolve rift between Andhra and Tamil Nadu fishermen
Ongole: The Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala announced that he will take measures to end the disturbances...
Ongole: The Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala announced that he will take measures to end the disturbances between the Andhra and Tamil Nadu fishermen. He interacted with the fishermen at Pallepalem village of Kothapatnam mandal as part of the Sagar Parikrama program on Monday night.
As part of the meeting, the fishermen raised complaints that they are facing losses due to the fishermen from Tamil Nadu fishing near Andhra villages, and even the fish production is also reducing due to their nets. They requested the minister to allocate any employment opportunities under the Sagar Mitra program to the youth from the fishermen community only and asked for an increase of the limit for Kisan Credit Cards from Rs 1.60 lakh to Rs 3.00 lakh. They urged the minister to provide a subsidy on diesel, in addition to the Rs 9 per litre subsidy by the state government, and extend livelihood assistance in the days affected due to cyclones and storms just like the allowance being provided during the fishing ban period. They also requested the minister to consider the boat, fishing nets, and engine as separate units for loan, instead of all together as a single unit.
Responding to the pleas of the fishermen, the union minister Rupala said that the fishing industry is also playing a key role in the economic development of the country. He said that the central government is committed to addressing the problems of the fishermen, and that is the reason he is touring fishermen's villages. He responded in favour of the requests by the fishermen and said that he would work for positive results. He announced that he would conduct a meeting with the officials from Andhra and Tamil Nadu to immediately resolve the trouble between the fishermen of both states.
The minister celebrated the New Year with the fishermen community, cut the cake and distributed the Kisan Credit Cards to them. MP Beeda Mastan Rao, joint collector K Srinivasulu, animal husbandry JD A Chandrasekhar Reddy, Ongole RDO Viswesvara Rao, fisheries corporation director Vayala Sumathi and others also participated in the program.