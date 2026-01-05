Union Minister calls for people-led movement on energy efficiency renewables

Vijayawada: Union Minister for Energy, Housing and Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar has asked the States to intensify climate mitigation efforts through coordinated action involving governments, industries, institutions, and citizens, stressing that climate action cannot succeed without mass public participation.

During 2023–24, India achieved 53.6 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE) in energy savings, including 321 billion units of electricity savings, translating into approximately Rs 2,00,000 crore in annual monetary savings and a reduction of 321 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions. These achievements, he said, will significantly accelerate India’s clean energy transition and contribute towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Union Minister appreciated the progress made by several States in India and particularly Andhra Pradesh, in advancing renewable energy and energy efficiency initiatives. Manohar Lal congratulated Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for signing multiple MoUs with

Central agencies such as EESL under the Ministry of Power, covering urban LED street lighting, MSME strengthening, eco-friendly tourism, geothermal energy technologies capable of saving 50–70 per cent power, energy-efficient induction stoves for Anganwadis, Urjaveer’ campaign promoting BEE star-rated appliances, and facilitating star-rated products for PMAY beneficiaries of Housing Scheme. These initiatives, he said, reflect Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to technology-driven sustainability.

Highlighting the urgency of rising greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution, and environmental degradation, the Minister mentioned how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is initiating measures for energy efficiency combating the challenge of climate change. He stressed that a unified, people-driven movement at the State level is essential to effectively implement Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)—Prime Minister Modi’s flagship global initiative for sustainable behavioral change.

Mission LiFE seeks to replace the traditional ‘use-and-dispose’ model with a circular economy based on mindful consumption and responsible choices. The initiative promotes simple yet impactful actions such as switching to LED lighting, using public transport, cycling, carpooling and EV/CNG vehicles, expanding solar and renewable energy, reducing waste, conserving water, and adopting energy-efficient appliances.

The Minister noted that these collective actions significantly improve public health, reduce healthcare costs, strengthen the economy, and generate green employment across sectors such as renewable energy, waste management, energy efficiency, and eco-tourism.

On behalf of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), the spokesperson for Mission LiFE submitted a comprehensive report to the Union Minister outlining best practices, communication strategies of Energy Efficiency adopted by various States.

Manohar Lal also emphasised the need to organise State-level, national, and Global Mission LiFE Summits, jointly with BEE and other State and Union government bodies, stating that such platforms would enhance India’s global leadership, attract investments, and stimulate local economic activity. Quoting the guiding philosophy of the mission, the Minister said, “Prakriti Rakshati Rakshita — Nature protects those, who protect it.