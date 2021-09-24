Union minister for shipping to lay foundation stone for Cruise Terminal in Visakhapatnam

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Water Transport Shantanu Tagore will lay the foundation stone on Friday for the development of an international cruise terminal at Visakhapatnam to attract international tourists. The minister arrived in Visakhapatnam on Thursday evening for a three-day visit. As part of the visit, the minister will participate in various events on Friday.



In addition to the development work of the cruise terminal, the Minister will lay the foundation stone for the repair work of the ORS jetty, the construction work of the covered storage yard, and the truck parking terminal at INS Eagle. The Minister will be accompanied by Port Chairman Ramamohan Rao and other officials.

The project was initially proposed nearly two years ago to enhance the tourism services in Visakhapatnam. However, the works didn't start amid delay in the permissions. Meanwhile, as all the decks were cleared, the foundation laying ceremony will take place today in Visakhapatnam under the auspices of the union minister of shipping.

The cruise terminal will be built jointly by Visakhapatnam Port Trust and the Department of Tourism abd it is likely to be available by the end of the next year. A 10-acre marine resort expected to be set up next to the General Cargo Terminal in the port.