Union Minister lauds Visakha Dairy’s farmer-friendly initiatives

Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries of India Parshottam Rupala, among others, unveiling the statue of Visakha Dairy chairman late Adari Tulasi Rao in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
  • Unveils a statue of Visakha Dairy chairman late Adari Tulasi Rao
  • Foundation stone was laid for the Cancer Research Centre initiated by Visakha Dairy Trust

Visakhapatnam: Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries of India Parshottam Rupala said that the Centre will extend all possible support to Visakha Dairy.

Unveiling a statue of Visakha Dairy chairman late Adari Tulasi Rao, the Union Minister appreciated the welfare schemes meant for the farming community. He said that Visakha Dairy stands as an example for other dairies to draw inspiration. “Visakha Dairy is the only dairy that operates a hospital dedicated for dairy farmers in the country,” the Union Minister mentioned after paying a visit to the dairy near BHPV.

The Union Minister lauded the remarkable services of Tulasi Rao to the dairy sector in North Andhra region and appreciated its farmer-friendly initiatives. Later, the Union Minister laid the foundation stone for the Cancer Research Centre initiated by Visakha Dairy Trust. He visited various departments of Visakha Dairy on the occasion and lauded the hassle-free operation of the unit.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of Visakha Dairy and YSRCP Visakhapatnam west constituency coordinator Adari Anand Kumar reiterated that the company always gave a top priority to the welfare of the farmers and continued to lend a helping hand to them.

The statue of Tulasi Rao was unveiled in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, MPs BV Satyavathi and GVL Narasimha Rao and MLAs.

