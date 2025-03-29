Union minister launches solar zone and innovative projects

Visakhapatnam : Minister of state for power Shripad Yesso Naik inaugurated the state-of-the-art 1-MW solar zone, phase-II at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ).

The AMTZ’s initiative is in alignment with India’s larger goal of integrating renewable energy into critical industries while reducing the carbon footprint of medical device manufacturing.

As part of his visit, Shripad Naik witnessed the zone’s solar-powered tricycle, a groundbreaking mobility solution designed to empower persons with disabilities by combining assistive technology with clean energy.

This innovation highlights AMTZ’s dedication to inclusive healthcare solutions that are both accessible and environmentally-conscious.

The event included strategic collaborations with key memorandums of understanding exchanged between AMTZ and leading institutions to advance research, development, and production capabilities within the medical technology sector. These partnerships aim to enhance India’s self-reliance in MedTech innovation and drive global competitiveness.

Appreciating the AMTZ’s contribution, Union minister stated that AMTZ is a shining example of India’s innovation and excellence in healthcare technology. “Under the leadership of MD and CEO of AMTZ Jitendra Sharma, the zone has become a beacon of self-reliance, driving the growth of India’s medical device industry. The company is striving towards Atmanirbharta in medical technology by reducing import dependency and fostering local innovation,” he said.

With projects like solar park, solar-powered tricycles and continued investment in assistive technologies, AMTZ continues to lead India’s vision for a self-sufficient and sustainable healthcare manufacturing landscape.

Sharing the vision for sustainability, Jitendra Sharma said, “In the next decade, AMTZ aims to be 100 per cent energy neutral, mapping carbon footprints at an individual level and incentivising employees to reduce emissions.”