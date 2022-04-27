Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya tours Vizianagaram district

Vizianagaram: Union minister for health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya undertook whirlwind tour in the district on Tuesday. He visited several places like Rythu Bharosa Kendra in Pusapatirega, reviewed housing schemes, Nadu-Nedu school renovation works, and NRGEA works in the district and spoke to beneficiaries at Gunkalam.

District collector A Suryakumari, ZP chairman Chinna Srinu and others said the government is supplying iron, cement and sand to the beneficiaries at lesser price than the market price. District administration said that 2.3 lakh students have received Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits, comprising bag, books, uniform and shoes.

Mandaviya visited RBK at Kumili of Pusapatirega mandal and appreciated the government for delivering outstanding services like fertilisers and pesticides and other services to the farmers through RBKs.

The minister inaugurated paediatric intensive care unit at Maharaja General Hospital funded by Atriya Convergence Technologies. Later, he conducted a review meeting with district officials at the collectorate. He hoped that the district would become one of the best districts in the counry in the coming few years.

Minister for tribal welfare P Rajanna Dora appealed to the Union minister to take special care on the newly formed Parvathipuram Manyam district and sanction funds to lay roads and improve health and education system.