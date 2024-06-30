Live
- MP Assembly's Monsoon Session to begin on Monday
- Retired Police Officers Felicitated by District SP in Bhadradri Kothagudem
- Railways to invest Rs.1 lakh cr in Odisha: Vaishnaw
- Four killed, five injured in road accident in Pakistan
- How this asymptomatic heart condition raises risk of sudden cardiac death
- Major issues missing in today’s Mann Ki Baat, says Congress
- AP TDP President Palla Srinivasa Rao announces toll-free number for public grievances
- India's journey in this T20 World Cup has been nothing short of extraordinary: Sreesanth
- Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik congratulates Team India
- Rohit tastes Barbados pitch soil after T20 World Cup win; Wimbledon draws similarity with Djokovic
Just In
Union Minister of State Jitin visits Tirumala
Highlights
Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, along with his family members, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Saturday
Tirumala : Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, along with his family members, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Saturday. He had Lord’s darshan during VIP Break. Meanwhile, many VIPs including MLA Kala Venkat Rao, MLC Bhoomireddy Ram Gopal Reddy and others also have Lord’s darshan.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS