Union Minister of State Jitin visits Tirumala

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, along with his family members, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Saturday

Tirumala : Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, along with his family members, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Saturday. He had Lord’s darshan during VIP Break. Meanwhile, many VIPs including MLA Kala Venkat Rao, MLC Bhoomireddy Ram Gopal Reddy and others also have Lord’s darshan.

