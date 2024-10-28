Union Minister pats lyricist Sivaji

Vizianagaram: Union Minister for Social Justice Veerendra Kumar has appreciated the production unit of the recent film ‘Manyam Dheerudu’, which depicts the life history of Alluri Sitharama Raju, a renowned freedom fighter.

The film was released recently and got the applause from all sections of people.

Producer RVV Satyanarayana and others met the Union Minister in Visakhapatnam recently and explained the life history of Alluri to him.

The Union Minister watched the entire movie and specially appreciated lyricist Tumbali Sivaji for writing an inspiring song ‘Namostute Bharata Mata.’

Later, the Minister said that film production houses should produce such patriotic films and encourage the other producers also to follow the path.

Such films will enlighten the youth on the lives led by freedom fighters, he said. The Union Minister appreciated lyricist Sivaji of Parvathipuram for his work. He said that he would recommend the song penned by him for national award.

Sivaji hails from a small town Parvathipuram and he has written more than 50 songs for around 20 movies.