Union Minister Piyush Goyal visits Tirumala today, prays for development of country

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited Tirumala temple today in the morning during break darshans and received blessings.

The TTD officials made arrangements to welcome the minister who reached the temple. After the darshan, Vedic scholars offered blessings in Ranganayakula's mandapam and officials presented tirthaprasadams and honoured him.

The minister said that he prayed to Swami to make India develop in all ways with the grace of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.