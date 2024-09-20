Union minister Varma takes stock of railway works in AP

Vijayawada: Union minister of state for steel, heavy industries Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma participated in a review with the railway officials at the divisional railway conference hall here on Thursday to discuss the ongoing railway development works in the state. The meeting was aimed at reviewing progress, address challenges and expedite completion of critical projects.

Divisional railway manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil and a team of branch officers briefed the minister on the various railway developmental projects in Vijayawada division through a power point presentation. The meeting focused on the Kotipalli–Narasapur new railway line and its current status. They briefed the minister regarding the pending land acquisition to be carried out by state government in various stretches of Amalapuram–Narasapur areas.

The Union minister discussed regarding the progress of rail over bridges (RoB) and rail under bridges (RuB) and pending railway line and safety works of Vijayawada division. He directed the officials to expedite the RoB and RuB works at the earliest.

The minister also reviewed various popular train demands and discussed regarding the provision of mail/express trains stoppages in his constituency, provision of new Vande Bharat Express with the railway officials. He also took stock of the progress of Amrit Bharat Station works and important passenger amenities.