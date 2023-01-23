Union Minster warned AP govt. over absence of Modi name on health scheme

UNION Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar found fault with the State Government for not displaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi picture, Central Government's Ayushman Bharat Logo and Jan Arogya Yojana Logo at the Ayushman Bharat Wellness Centre in Vijayawada.

While inspecting the Health Wellness Centre at Bhavanipuram of Vijayawada on Friday, she noticed that there is neither photograph of PM Modi nor Ayushman Bharat and Central related logos at the premises. In view of this,she expressed her anger at the authorities and questioned them why they didn't display the PM's photo and other logos. ''Despite utilizing the Central funds, the State government is not displaying respective details.

There are proper and mandated guidelines I don't know why nobody is following here. I observed that at every place similar things are being adopted by the state government.

A team comprising Central government's health department authorities will visit soon and conduct an enquiry over this. Besides, we issue a show cause notice also'', the Union Minister warned the State government.