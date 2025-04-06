Live
- Couple killed in accident
- Call for health emergency amid rising cancer cases
- A comprehensive guide to pursuing a career in HR
- Jagjivan Ram’s life a guide to all: Collector Abhilasha
- Subrahmanyam Kanchi Pattu Sarees: Weaving Tradition with Love
- It is our duty to protect Constitution: MLA Patel
- Marathon held to promote Odisha’s glorious past
- Stick to facts about Waqf Bill, its utility
- Waqf Bill a serious assault on Muslims, says Shabbir
- ECoR sets new record in freight transport
Unknown persons stab 18-year-old girl at home
- Police detain 3 suspects, including a relative of the same village
- Sexual jealously is suspected behind the attack
- The condition of the victim is said to be stable
Vizianagaram: An 18-year-old girl was brutally attacked with a knife by unknown assailants in her home in Sivaram village, under Garividi police station in Vizianagaram district. The assailants fled the scene, leaving the knife behind, after the victim cried for help. Her family rushed her to the government hospital in Cheepurupalli before transferring her to Medi Cover Hospital in Vizianagaram for better treatment. She sustained stomach injuries and will remain under medical observation for 48 hours, though her condition is now stable.
SP Vakul Jindal, accompanied by Cheepurupalli DSP S Raghavulu, visited the crime scene in Sivaram village and later met with the girl’s family at the hospital, assuring them of justice. Preliminary police investigations suggest the accused is a relative from the same village. “We have detained three suspects based on family’s inputs,” SP Jindal stated.
“Five teams have been formed to apprehend the culprits and solve the case. Sexual jealousy may be the motive. We identified and detained the suspects within hours of the incident. Full case details will be disclosed within 24 hours.”
Despite neighbours’ attempts to apprehend the fleeing suspects, they escaped. Minister for MSMEs, SERP, and NRI affairs Kondapalli Srinivas, along with ZP chairman Majji Srinivasarao, visited the hospital to console the family.