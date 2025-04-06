Unknown persons stab 18-year-old girl at home

Vizianagaram: An 18-year-old girl was brutally attacked with a knife by unknown assailants in her home in Sivaram village, under Garividi police station in Vizianagaram district. The assailants fled the scene, leaving the knife behind, after the victim cried for help. Her family rushed her to the government hospital in Cheepurupalli before transferring her to Medi Cover Hospital in Vizianagaram for better treatment. She sustained stomach injuries and will remain under medical observation for 48 hours, though her condition is now stable.

SP Vakul Jindal, accompanied by Cheepurupalli DSP S Raghavulu, visited the crime scene in Sivaram village and later met with the girl’s family at the hospital, assuring them of justice. Preliminary police investigations suggest the accused is a relative from the same village. “We have detained three suspects based on family’s inputs,” SP Jindal stated.

“Five teams have been formed to apprehend the culprits and solve the case. Sexual jealousy may be the motive. We identified and detained the suspects within hours of the incident. Full case details will be disclosed within 24 hours.”

Despite neighbours’ attempts to apprehend the fleeing suspects, they escaped. Minister for MSMEs, SERP, and NRI affairs Kondapalli Srinivas, along with ZP chairman Majji Srinivasarao, visited the hospital to console the family.