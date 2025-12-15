Unlock potential through education, values

Tirupati: Renowned talk show host Kiranprabha encouraged students to take full advantage of today’s digital learning opportunities, noting how dramatically the educational landscape has changed. He delivered a special lecture on Saturday evening at the Irugulam Zilla Parishad High School, near Sri City.

Stressing that discipline is the cornerstone of student life, Kiranprabha urged students to pursue education with dedication, proper time management, and determination. He advised them to avoid harmful habits and unproductive distractions, and instead channel their energy into creativity and learning.

While acknowledging the usefulness of mobile phones, he cautioned against their overuse and recommended restricting them to educational purposes.The programme was organised by the Sri City Foundation, which regularly conducts motivational and educational initiatives for the holistic development of rural students.