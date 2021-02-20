Untimely rain damages red chilli stocks in Guntur Mirchi Yard 

Guntur : Untimely rain damaged huge quantities of red chilli stocks in the Asia's biggest Guntur Mirchi Yard here on Friday.

The farmers had brought chilli stocks to Guntur Mirchi Yard to get better price. At present, red chilli is being sold at Rs12,000 to Rs14,000 per quintal. Depending upon the quality, the traders are fixing the price.

However, unexpected heavy rain poured cold water on the efforts of the chilli famers. Some of the farmers and traders could cover their red chilli stocks with a tarpaulin to save the stock. Red chilli stock kept in the open place in the yard premises drenched and damaged.

Some of the farmers and traders with the help of hamalis shifted the chilli stock into the sheds.

The farmers whose chilli stocks were drenched in the rain are expressing fear that the traders will offer lesser price for damaged stock.

According to official sources, chilli season is slowly picking up.

At present, farmers on average bringing 90,000 bags of red chilli per day to the yard for sale. As soon as they sell the stocks, the traders have to lift the stocks.

Guntur Mirchi Yard secretary M Venkateswara Reddy said, "Due to unexpected and sudden rains about 40,000 to 50,000 quintals of red chilli stock drenched in the Mirch Yard.

Farmers who brought chilli stocks to the yard have already sold. The traders did not lift the chilli stocks. About 2.5 crore worth red chilli stock drenched in the rain, out of which five per cent of the stock likely to get damaged."