Unveiling of Vajpayee statue tomorrow

Guntur BJP State Vice-President Gudise Devanand said on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a 12-foot statue of Vajpayee will be unveiled near Venkatapalem of state capital Amaravati on December 25. Addressing the media in Guntur city on Tuesday, he said the statue will serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for all. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, State BJP President PVN Madhav, Union Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, and Minister for Health Satya Kumar Yadav will participate. He questioned whether YSRCP leaders had the moral right to speak about attacks on Dalits, reminding that during the YSRCP regime, Dalits faced attacks, murders, and atrocities, causing widespread fear. BJP State Vice-President Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation Director Velagaleti Gangadhar, BJP district president Cherakuri Tirupati Rao were present.