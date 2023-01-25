UP CM advisor all praise for village secretariat system

Vijayawada: Saket Misra, special advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday.

He inspected the performance of village secretariat, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK), Wellness Centre, Dr YSR Sanchara Pasu Arogya Seva Kendram at Vanukuru, Penamalur mandal, Krishna District. Later, he shared his views with the Chief Minister.

Saket Misra said that he has come to study the initiatives being taken by Chief Minister in the fields of education, health and agriculture which are laudable.

Misra described village secretariats a revolutionary and great concept.

The development and welfare programmes implemented in AP should be published and broadcast so that other states know about them. This will also allow other states to take the better aspects and benefit from them, he said. He said he was also impressed by the system of drones being made available to farmers.

On RBKs, he said that they have become single point resource centres across the state for farmers' needs in supply of seeds and sales. It is a great concept that farmers can pre-register through e-cropping and also know on the spot what quantity they are selling and what rate they are getting at the time of crop sale.

Special chief secretary to CM Poonam Malakondaiah and other officials were also present.