UPEIF demands immediate release of reimbursement

Kakinada (Kakinada District): United Private Educational Institutions Federation (UPEIF) State Legal Advisor Mutukumilli Srivijay demanded that the State government immediately release reimbursement of more than Rs 600 crore towards various schemes.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Srivijay said that in the educational sector in the State, 60 per cent of the private sector is offering services to society. He stated that the academic year should have ended by April 30, but without taking the opinion and consent of teachers and students, the State educational department has extended the continuation of classes till the end of May. And consequently, students and teachers are facing a lot of problems.

Srivijay said that they are unable to understand the criteria being followed in the matter of changing the standards of education. He said that UPEEF demands the opening of schools in the second week of June. He said that the payment under Best Available School (BAS) scheme 2019-20 to private schools has not been paid till now. He said that in the matter of junior colleges the tuition fee for the period 2019-20 has not been paid till now. He said that in the matter of collegiate education under the scheme of stand alone, an amount of Rs 200 crore has not been paid for the period 2019-20. He demanded for the immediate payment of the outstanding dues to schools as well as colleges. He expressed hope that the government would take the opinion of private educational managements in the matter or their decisions.