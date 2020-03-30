Urban areas are at high risk of Coronavirus in AP

Amaravati: The COVID-19 impact is very high in the urban areas, observed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a high-level review meeting with the officials, on Monday.

He directed the officials to focus on urban areas to contain the spread of the virus.

The Chief Minister directed to intensify the measures in urban areas and gear up to meet any eventuality statewide giving more focus on home isolation.

Jagan instructed the officials to take adequate measures in medicare, tracking patients and their contacts besides ensuring MSP to farmers, during a high-level review meeting on the COVID19 on Monday, at his residence at Tadepalli in Guntur.

As the virus outbreak in urban areas is more due to the higher density of population and more number of foreign returnees, the Chief Minister asked the officials to intensify the measures being taken in urban areas.

He also sought details of the steps being taken from the village-level in the prevention of coronavirus outbreak and said the adequate number of beds should be set up in every district for isolation.

The Chief Minister has instructed municipal commissioners to be proactive in the preventive mission. The primary team comprising volunteers, resource persons from SHGs, health secretary from ward secretariat, ANMs, and Asha workers will survey every home daily at village-level in the prevention of coronavirus and submit the reports. The second team involves a doctor for every ward to monitor the situation.

Migrant labour and workers who are stranded at various places across the state and border will be provided with good accommodation and quality food. The officer in charge will monitor the situation at the camps.

In the review meeting the Ministers, Chief Secretary, district collectors, Municipal commissioners, RTOs, SPs, and other officials participated.