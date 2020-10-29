Urmila Gajapati Raju slams at Sanchaita for ill-treating her at Pydithalli Sirimanotsavam event

Ananda Gajapati Raju's step daughter Pusapati Urmila Gajapati was incensed at the manner in which Mansas Trust chairperson director Gajapatiraju treated them when they came to participate in the Pydithalli Ammavari Sirimanotsavam. She spoke with her mother at a media conference set up at their bungalow on Thursday. "It is their family tradition to participate in the annual Paidithalli Ammavari festival and traditionally come with her mother to see Sirimanotsavam this year as well," Urmila said.

She said that the police and Mansas Trust officials were incensed at them asking "who allowed them into the fort?". Urmila alleged tht the trust EO told them to go back as they were in the front row on the fort. "We begged him and sat there for a while and visited Sirimanu. It was anticipated that a similar event would take place. Our grandfather and father never behaved like this while in power while Sanchaita is acting arrogantly," she asserted.

On the other hand she claimed that her mother was not even allowed to be sworn in as a board member of the Mansas Trust despite being mailed several times on this subject. "There has been no response from them, " said Urmila.

Sudha Gajapati alleged that Sanchaita was manipulating the Mansas Trust as her own entity. She said that the situation had arrived where she is scaring those who questions her. Sudha Gajapati explained that she came before media to prevent similar incidents in the future. It remains to be seen how Sanchaita would respond to her.