Urmila wants Andhra Pradesh High Court to appoint her as MANSAS chairperson

Vizianagaram: As one controversy on MANSAS Trust came to end recently following AP High Court restoring P Ashok Gajapathi Raju as its chairman, stage is set for a new one with his elder brother late Ananda Gajapathi Raju's another daughter Urmila Gajapathi Raju approaching High Court seeking her appointment as head of the trust.

Earlier, High Court dismissed the GO appointing Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju as the chairperson of the trust instead of P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and the court directed the endowments officials to cooperate with the new chairman Ashok.

Now, Urmila, the daughter of late Ananda Gajapathi approached the court and appealed to consider her as the biological heir of Anand and direct the government to appoint her in the post.

She is the daughter of Sudha Gajapathi, the second wife of Anand.

Initially, the state government replaced Ashok Gajapathi Raju, younger brother of erstwhile chairperson Ananda Gajapathi Raju and appointed Sanchaita Gajapathi, daughter of Uma, the first wife of Anand.

Sanchaita has never been in Vizianagaram and has no relation with the area but she was chosen by the government and was made the head of the trust which has more than 14,500 acre lands and hundreds of crores worth properties in several districts.

Ashok Gajapathi challenged her appointment in High Court and regained his hold on the organisation.

Now Urmila knocked the doors of High Court stating that she has every right to become the chairperson of the trust.

She said that she is the daughter of Anand and she is the right person to sit in the chair.

Responding to this petition, Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that the MANSAS Trust has some norms and it has its own rule book which cannot be violated by anybody.

But he said that anybody can approach High Court for help and the courts will take an appropriate decision.