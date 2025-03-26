Live
- BofA downgrades Zomato and Swiggy, cites slowing growth, high competition
- TN govt lists measures to tackle rising heatwave risk
- SC asks U’khand govt to pay Rs 1 cr to wife of doc killed on duty
- AAP: ‘Hawa hawai’ Budget’, baseless and unrealistic
- World Championship Medallist Simranjit Kaur, Dominant Jaismine Storm into Semifinals at 8th Women’s Nationals
- How lifestyle choices affect women’s cancer risks
- Political Uproar Over Class 10 Exam Paper Leak: KTR Faces Allegations
- Rs 1,500-cr plan for Yamuna cleaning, sewage management
- Delhi govt to relocate Tihar jail, allocates Rs 10 cr for survey
- Hyderabad: GHMC Takes Action, Demolition of Unauthorised Floors in Nalandanagar
US Consulate members explore collaboration opportunities with SVU
Emilia B Smith, Public Diplomacy Officer for Public Engagement at the US Consulate General in Hyderabad, and Santhil, Public Engagement specialist from the Public Diplomacy Section, visited Sri Venkateswara University here on Tuesday.
TIRUPATI: Emilia B Smith, Public Diplomacy Officer for Public Engagement at the US Consulate General in Hyderabad, and Santhil, Public Engagement specialist from the Public Diplomacy Section, visited Sri Venkateswara University here on Tuesday.
The objective of their visit was to gain a deeper understanding of the university’s academic work and explore potential collaboration opportunities between Education USA, the Public Diplomacy Section and SV University under the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) and the Fulbright Foreign Student Programme.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, RUSA coordinators Prof Ramashri and Prof Usha Reddy, Dean of International Affairs Prof Kishore, Dean of Research and Development Prof Narsimha, Principals of Arts and Engineering Colleges Prof K Sudha Rani and Prof G Srinivasulu and others were present in the deliberations.
The dialogue focused on fostering mutual understanding and potential cooperation in key academic and research areas. The representatives from the US Consulate General sought to familiarise themselves with SV University’s academic programmes, research initiatives and community engagement efforts.
The meeting also explored possible collaborations between the US institutions and SV University. Possible areas of support included funding for specific projects, access to academic resources and expertise, facilitating partnerships with US institutions and providing information about educational exchange programmes.
A key highlight of the discussions was the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between S V University and Purdue and Northeastern Universities. The exchange focused on strengthening academic ties, promoting knowledge exchange and enhancing research opportunities for students and faculty.