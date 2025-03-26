US Consulate members explore collaboration opportunities with SVU

TIRUPATI: Emilia B Smith, Public Diplomacy Officer for Public Engagement at the US Consulate General in Hyderabad, and Santhil, Public Engagement specialist from the Public Diplomacy Section, visited Sri Venkateswara University here on Tuesday.

The objective of their visit was to gain a deeper understanding of the university’s academic work and explore potential collaboration opportunities between Education USA, the Public Diplomacy Section and SV University under the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) and the Fulbright Foreign Student Programme.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, RUSA coordinators Prof Ramashri and Prof Usha Reddy, Dean of International Affairs Prof Kishore, Dean of Research and Development Prof Narsimha, Principals of Arts and Engineering Colleges Prof K Sudha Rani and Prof G Srinivasulu and others were present in the deliberations.

The dialogue focused on fostering mutual understanding and potential cooperation in key academic and research areas. The representatives from the US Consulate General sought to familiarise themselves with SV University’s academic programmes, research initiatives and community engagement efforts.

The meeting also explored possible collaborations between the US institutions and SV University. Possible areas of support included funding for specific projects, access to academic resources and expertise, facilitating partnerships with US institutions and providing information about educational exchange programmes.

A key highlight of the discussions was the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between S V University and Purdue and Northeastern Universities. The exchange focused on strengthening academic ties, promoting knowledge exchange and enhancing research opportunities for students and faculty.