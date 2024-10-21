UTF Celebrates Golden Jubilee with Rally, Pledges to Address Teachers' Issues

The United Teachers Federation (UTF) marked its Golden Jubilee District Conference with a spirited rally in the city on Sunday, drawing a large gathering of teachers and leaders committed to advocating for educators' rights and improving the public education system.

The rally commenced at Kotireddy Circle, weaving through key areas including Sandhya Circle, Erramukkapalle Circle, SV Engineering College, and concluded at the UTF Bhavan. Participants celebrated the event with dancing to drumbeats, showcasing unity and enthusiasm among teachers and UTF leaders.

K. S. S. Prasad, the State General Secretary of UTF, emphasized the organization's dedication to relentlessly pursue solutions for teachers' problems. Addressing the assembled crowd during the Mahasabha, he noted that UTF was founded to foster a socialist society that offers equal opportunities for all, highlighting the federation's achievements over the past 50 years.

This anniversary event was marked by a poignant moment of silence, led by CPM National General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, in remembrance of recent losses.

Prasad articulated the historical challenges faced by teachers, referencing the significant cultural shifts following the economic reforms of 1991 that altered both government and educators' perspectives. He reminisced about how earlier generations of educators were deeply embedded in their communities, serving in various capacities beyond teaching.

He urged teachers to embrace further training that benefits their profession and the education sector, while advocating for a reduction in the burden of unnecessary applications used in teaching. "The preservation of public education is vital for the community's existence," he stated, stressing the importance of safeguarding government schools.

UTF’s commitment to preventing school closures was underscored, with Prasad criticizing the government's new act regarding transfers and promotions that he believes undermines the education system. He lamented the outstanding debt owed to teachers and called for the establishment of a PRC Commission for fair remuneration.

District General Secretary of CITU, Manohar, praised UTF's comprehensive presence across the district and its leadership within the PRC movement, promising support for UTF's ongoing struggles.

State Secretaries B. Lakshmiraja and Navakoteswara Rao reinforced UTF's long-standing fight for educational protection since its inception on August 10, 1974, asserting that the federation has never been a mere puppet of governmental bodies. They echoed concerns regarding the implications of school closures on underprivileged students, while expressing gratitude towards contributors who aided in establishing the UTF building.

Deputy DEO Rajagopal Reddy acknowledged UTF’s valuable services and highlighted the importance of teachers maintaining relationships with students' parents to strengthen the educational framework.

UTF District President Madana Vijayakumar and General Secretary Palem Mahesh Babu reiterated the necessity for strategic planning at state conferences to advocate for teachers' rights, expressing alarm at the government's neglect of the education sector. They called for the cancellation of the CPS and reinstatement of the old pension scheme, alongside the immediate disbursement of the outstanding dues owed to teachers.

Other notable speakers included CK Dinne MDO-2 Ramavedi and Kadapa MDO Gangireddy, as well as various district leaders from SFI, DYFSI, and JVV, all actively participating in the meeting.

The UTF’s golden jubilee celebration stands as a testament to its enduring legacy and commitment to uplifting the educational standards for both teachers and students within the community.











