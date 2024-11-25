UTF dist unit golden jubilee celebrations begin

Ongole: MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao assured the teachers that he would bring their concerns to the attention of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

As part of the United Teachers Federation’s (UTF) Golden Jubilee celebrations, as many as 1,000 teachers marched through the streets of Ongole, raising slogans on the first day of the event on Sunday.

The federation’s leaders, M Venkateswara Reddy, K Srinivasa Rao, and OV Veerareddy, hoisted the national and organisation flags.

MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao attended the inaugural session as the chief guest and promised to prioritiSe resolving the teachers’ issues by working closely with them. During the celebrations, UTF District Honorary President OV Veerareddy highlighted the organisation’s numerous achievements over the past 50 years and encouraged the activists. District Educational Officer A Kiran Kumar, who also attended the event, stressed the importance of education and urged teachers to fulfil their teaching responsibilities with dedication and maintain social accountability.

Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujata shared her experiences as a teacher, stating that the profession had earned her the highest respect in her life. She extended her best wishes to all teachers in her capacity as mayor.

Ongole Municipal Commissioner Venkateswar Rao drew an analogy, comparing teachers to lamps that light other lamps, emphasising that only those who learn can teach others. Following lunch, the teachers honored senior leaders who have contributed to UTF’s 50-year journey, acknowledging their sacrifices and sharing their stories with the younger generation. The leaders presented awards to teachers who excelled in district-level sports and cultural competitions, showcasing the hidden talents within the teaching community.

The successful first day of the UTF Golden Jubilee Grand Assembly concluded with UTF District General Secretary D Veeranjaneyu expressing gratitude to all participants and

organizers.