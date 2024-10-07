UTF District Branch Demands Immediate Implementation of the 12th PRC

The UTF district branch has urged the state government to promptly implement the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and provide an interim relief of 30% until its full execution. UTF State Secretary B. Lakshmi Raju, District President Madana Vijay Kumar, and General Secretary Palem Mahesh Babu emphasized this demand during a meeting held on Monday evening at the UTF Bhavan in Kadapa.

In their address, the leaders expressed disappointment with the state government's delay in implementing the 12th PRC, which was due to be enforced from July 1, 2023, for government employees and teachers. They criticized the government's inefficiency in addressing the matter, pointing out that the 11th PRC had already caused significant losses to employees due to the policies of the previous government.

Although the current government, led by the YSRCP, had appointed the PRC Commission, the UTF leaders said there has been a lack of commitment to its implementation. They noted that with the resignation of Dr. Manmohan Singh, the commission’s head, further delays are likely. To prevent this, they demanded that the government announce 30% interim relief as a Dasara gift and begin its immediate implementation.

The leaders also called for the appointment of a new PRC commission and urged the government to provide a better fitment, taking into account the losses suffered by employees under the previous PRC. Additionally, they demanded the clearance of various financial dues owed to employees and teachers, including provident fund loans, APGLI loans, surrender leave balances, and DA arrears.

Lastly, they appealed to the government to release the two pending DAs for state government employees as a Dasara gift. The UTF leaders requested that this be discussed and resolved in the state cabinet meeting scheduled for the 10th of this month.

The meeting was attended by UTF District Treasurer K. Narasimha Rao, District Secretary C.V. Ramana, Audit Committee Convener M. Prabhakar, and other key members.