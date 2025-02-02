‘Utilise manamitra WhatsApp governance services’

Nandyal : District Collector G Rajakumari has directed the Secretariat staff to be prepared to provide government services through WhatsApp governance under the title ‘manamitra’. On Saturday, she reviewed the initiative with urban secretariat staff via video conference from NIC video conference hall at the Collectorate, which was attended by Zilla Parishad Deputy CEO Subbareddy, DLDO Shivareddy, District Industries Manager Jawahar Babu, and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Rajakumari stated that the government has officially launched ‘manamitra’ initiative to deliver government services via WhatsApp on 9552300009.

In the initial phase, 161 government services will be available through this platform, with plans to add 500 more services in near future. She emphasised the need for complete awareness and proper implementation of WhatsApp governance for efficient service delivery.

Currently, services related to Endowments department, public grievance redressal system, APSRTC, energy services, municipal, revenue, health, and police departments have been launched and will be provided exclusively through WhatsApp. The Collector stressed that accurate database management is crucial for administrative reforms. Given that Secretariat staff are conducting nine types of surveys in the district, she cautioned against the entry of incorrect data, as it could lead to complications.

Regarding MSME unit surveys, she pointed out that 30,000 units in urban areas are still pending and instructed officials to complete the survey promptly. Among the completed MSME surveys, 7,285 units were reported as non-operational, and the Collector ordered a re-verification.

She also emphasised the need for registering all MSME survey units under Udyam Registration system. Additionally, every establishment with a commercial electricity connection should be considered an MSME unit and included in the survey.

Collector Rajakumari further instructed officials to capture and geo-coordinate all pending household data. The missing employees’ household data should also be completed swiftly. Moreover, she directed the officials to complete the e-KYC verification for beneficiaries of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies.