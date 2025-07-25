Utilise PMAGY funds for development of villages, Collector tells officials

Kurnool: District Collector P. Ranjith Basha has directed officials to effectively utilise the funds sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY) for the comprehensive development of villages.

Addressing a convergence committee meeting with officials concerned on Thursday at the Mini Conference Hall at the Collectorate, the Collector emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts to implement the scheme effectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranjit Basha stated that the primary objective of the PMAGY scheme was to develop villages with a significant Dalit population.

In the first phase of the scheme, three villages were selected and development works were undertaken — including Boddhvanipalle village in Orvakal mandal, Naranapuram and Chagi villages under Adoni mandal and Enugabala in Yemmiganur mandal.

He instructed the Social Welfare Department officials to submit utilisation certificates within two days for the works that have been completed.

The Collector further announced that nine villages have been selected under Phase 2 of PMAGY. These include Marlamadiki in Holagunda mandal, Nuthanapalle in Pasupula Gram Panchayat of Kurnool mandal, Makadona in Peapully mandal, Nagarur in Aspari mandal, Uppalapadu in Orvakal mandal, Budur in Mantralayam mandal, Gudipadu and K Nagalapuram under Gudur mandal and Machapuram in Nandavaram mandal.

He instructed officials to take up proposed development activities in these villages without delay.

The development works to be undertaken using PMAGY funds include repairs to school and Anganwadi buildings, addressing filter bed issues related to drinking water, construction of approach roads under Panchayat Raj and R&B sectors, and other essential infrastructure improvements. The Collector emphasised that if there are any existing gaps in the implementation of other schemes, officials should bridge them using PMAGY funds.

Officials from various departments including Zilla Parishad CEO Nasar Reddy, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Radhika, SE of Water Resources Balachandra Reddy, ICDS PD Nirmala, RWS SE Nageswara Rao, AP SPDCL SE Umapathi and Additional District Medical & Health Officer Dr Bhaskar Raju were present at the meeting.