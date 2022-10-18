Utilise services of PM Kisan Samridhi Kendram: AD Geeresh

Kodumur (Kurnool): Assistant Director of Agriculture M Geeresh has exhorted the farmers to avail the services of Prime Minister Kisan Samridhi Kendram set up at Sri Venkateswara Fertilisers in Kodumur.

Inaugurating the Samridhi Kendram on Monday, Geeresh said that the farmers were facing a lot of problems to get the soil test done and they have to send the samples to Kurnool headquarters for the same. The authorities in Kurnool in turn would send them to some other place to get it done. It is a time consuming process and the farmers have to pay hefty amounts for the testing, said Geeresh. In PMKSK, they also set up a nutri clinic where the farmers can get the soil test done in a day or two and free of cost.

It is helpful to farmers and also saves their time, he said and added that new technologies were coming handy to the farmers. Assistant General Manager (AGM) of Coromandel Fertilisers Ltd Govinda Rao said that the Prime Minister inaugurated the Prime Minister Kisan Samridhi Kendras across the country. As part of it the PMKSK has been inaugurated in Kodumur in association with the Agriculture department, Government of Andhra Pradesh and Government of India. He said the PMKSK will serve as a one-point solution to the farmers. The farmers with the support of Coromandel team, can avail the facility of soil testing, right fertiliser and dosage to their crops at the right time. The team members will always be available to address the problems of farmers.

He further said that the team members will advise the farmers where to purchase quality fertilisers, seeds, agro chemicals, agriculture practices and use agriculture equipment to manage and save time. The farmers will also get the information on government schemes, which will be helpful to them, said Govinda Rao. The PMKSK will invite the agriculture scientists from the KVKs and ARSs for the capacity building and training programmes of retailers and farmers, added Govinda Rao. Mandal Agriculture Officers (MAOs) of Kodumur, Adoni, Gonegandla, N Ravi Prakash, P Papi Reddy, I Raja Kishore, Sri Venkateswara Fertilisers N Ashokananda Reddy, company staff and local agri dealers were present.