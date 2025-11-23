V-P lauds value-based education of SSSIHL

Puttaparthi: Vice-President of India C P Radhakrishnan conferred degrees upon graduating students at the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL) and delivered an inspiring address during the convocation ceremony held on Saturday.

Calling SSSIHL an “extraordinarily well-built institution,” the Vice-President praised its value-based education and exemplary discipline. He said that nowhere in the country has he witnessed students maintaining such decorum, including sitting on the floor with humility during the convocation — a reflection of the Institute’s strong ethical foundation.

Radhakrishnan expressed confidence that the graduates would significantly contribute to India’s goal of becoming the world’s No. 1 nation by 2047. He noted that over the last three days, several of India’s highest constitutional authorities participated in the centenary events, demonstrating the profound influence of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

He said the enthusiastic response from students when Minister Nara Lokesh spoke about entering politics showed that future leaders were emerging from the campus. “Looking at these young minds, I believe they can create a society beyond what we can even imagine,” he remarked.

The Vice-President lauded India’s global rise under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the world now listens to India. He highlighted India’s achievement in developing Covid-19 vaccines and distributing them free to over 100 countries. He recalled how a foreign President once touched Prime Minister Modi’s feet as a mark of gratitude, symbolising India’s compassion and strength.

He urged increased investment in research, warned against the growing threat of drugs, and said students must uphold both tradition and modernity. “True education,” he said, “lies in the principles and teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.”