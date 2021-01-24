Vaccination centres enhanced to 56 from 26 in Nellore

Nellore: Joint Collector Dr N Prabhakar Reddy said the Covid vaccination centres will be enhanced from 26 to 56 and till now, they had vaccinated around 12,000 people in the district. Interacting with media here on Saturday, he said the vaccine was completely safe and requested the people not to believe rumours being spread in social media.

The Joint Collector said that 2 persons among every 1,000 vaccinated people experienced only fever, joint pains and fatigue and there have been no serious health complications among them. He said even Covid recovered people could also take the jab as antibodies developed due to inoculation survive in the body from 6 months to one year for protecting from virus. Government and private doctors also were administered the vaccine, he said.

Drs Sriram Satish, A K Chakravarthy, C V Subrahmanyam and others said that many countries such as Brazil, Bangladesh, Nepal and others were asking India to provide the vaccine which indicate their efficacy and safety concerns. They said the deaths due to virus were only because of comorbidities and such people should take the vaccine. They suggested all people should take the vaccine and follow the safety precautions till the completion of second dose.