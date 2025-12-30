Vadapalli temple to be developed on par with TTD: MLA Bandaru

Rajamahendravaram: Kothapeta MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao stated on Monday the glory of Sri Vadapalli Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Konaseema is set to reach global heights, with development plans aimed at bringing it on par with Tirumala. The alliance government is committed to transforming Vadapalli under Temple Tourism circuit, he added.

Accompanied by Amalapuram MP Ganti Harish Madhur, the MLA visited the shrine to offer prayers. After darshan, priests offered Vedasirvachanam and offered Teertha Prasadam to the dignitaries. The visit coincided with the swearing-in ceremony of the temple’s new 19-member Trust Board.

Devasthanam Deputy Commissioner Nallam Surya Chakradhara Rao administered oath to Mudunuri Venkataraju as the Chairman.

The board members hail from various regions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including Achanta, Ongole, Palakollu, and Peddapuram. Notably, the MLA highlighted that inclusion of members from Telugu States reflects the temple’s growing spiritual influence beyond Kothapeta constituency.

Mummidivaram MLA Datla Buchibabu and AP Building Advisory Committee Chairman Gottumukkala Raghurama Raju also present on the occasion.

In a significant push for temple tourism, several new facilities were inaugurated. These include Rs 20 lakh Jala Prasadam facility for drinking water, a newly constructed Prasadam counter built at a cost of Rs 9.25 lakh, and APSRTC reservation counter to facilitate easier travel for pilgrims. The MLA also inaugurated a renovated freedom fighters’ memorial pylon developed as a selfie point and laid the foundation stone for Rs 80 lakh water tank to meet the temple’s growing needs. MLA Satyananda Rao expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for appointing Mudunuri Venkataraju as Chairman. He also thanked the CM for honouring his request to give representation to Agnikula Kshatriya community by appointing Masakapalli Trimurthulu from Vanapalli as a special invitee.