Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam for devotees from SC, ST colonies

Tirumala: In a significant move, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) decided to increase the darshan quota and also resume Arjitha sevas provided the Centre and the state governments approve it.



The TTD trust board which met here on Saturday resolved to write to both Central and state governments seeking approval, keeping in view the Covid pandemic intensity coming down, relaxing the norms for enhancing darshan quota.

Briefing media on the decisions taken in the TTD trust board meeting, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said after the permission from the state and central government TTD will enhance the darshan quota and also resume Arjitha sevas for devotees participation in the Sevas which are now going on in Ekantham, after Sankranti.

As a gesture to the weaker sections, he said TTD would provide Vaikunta Dwara Darshan to the SC, ST and BC (fishermen) devotees in the colonies where TTD built temples in AP, to continue its attention on the weaker sections to ensure their moorings intact with Sanatha Hindu Dharma. TTD provided a similar darshan facility to the weaker section during the Brahmotsavam held this year.

The meet also approved a proposal to develop Annamayya Margam footpath and also lay a road which originate in Chittoor-Kadapa border so to create additional facility for pilgrims reach Tirumala he said adding that TTD will rebuild the seven temples which were damaged or collapsed in the recent floods after the Annamayya project washed away during the heavy rains in November in Rajampet in Kadapa district.

Anjana Devi temple premises in Akasa Ganga which has been declared as Hanuman Janmasthalam and Nadaneerajanam Mandapam, near Tirumala temple where devotional programmes are being held on daily basis will be developed for the sake of pilgrims with the help of donors and also to conduct more and more Dharmic programmes like Karthika Deepotsavams, Kalyanotsavam, etc., in the two Telugu states and also in the important cities of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, he averred. The restoration of the Second Ghat Road which was severely damaged after a landslide, two weeks back, due to heavy rains that lashed Chittoor district, at a cost of Rs 3.95 crore and also repairs to Srivarimettu footpath route which was also damaged in the rains, forcing its closure, with a cost Rs.3.60crores will be taken up, he said.

In an effort to develop the Padmavathi Children hospital to serve more number of children suffering with heart ailments, the board decided to seek donations and provide special darshan to the donors by resuming Udayasthamana Sevas which was suspended in Tirumala temple.

The other decisions in the meeting on Saturday include setting up a SV Manuscript project in SV Vedic University, to set up water heaters at HVC, ANC, GNC and other rest houses at Rs 3 crore, to construct Central Godown in SVIMS at a cost Rs10 crore, to call tenders for construction of additional storeys for Harini Hostel block and also to make improvements in Srinivasa, Gandhi hostels in Sri Padmavathi Degree College at a cost of Rs 12.58 crore and to provide technical support to do the gold malam works for the Sivaji Gopuram in Srisailam Devasthanam.

Replying to a question, he said a committee has been set up to resolve the issues of FMS workers and made it clear that the workers (FMS) working under contractors will not be brought under TTD corporation.

TTD had already included its contract workers in the corporation set by TTD, he explained.

It may be noted here that the FMS workers are on strike to press TTD for including them in the corporation.