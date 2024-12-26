Vajpayee hailed for introducing several admin reforms

Vijayawada: Paying Rich tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, West MLA Yalamanchili Satyanarayana aka Sujana Chowdary said that Vajpayee played a crucial role in changing the course of the country by introducing many reforms in the administration. He was addressing a meeting organised in connection with the birth centenary celebrations of Vajpayee by Rammohan Library along with Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad here on Wednesday.

Sujana Chowdary said that Vajpayee was the personification of values in politics. He recalled that Vajpayee as Prime Minister continued the economic reforms introduced by his predecessor PV Narasimha Rao. “Visionary Prime Minister Vajpayee was the architect of quadrangle national highways and several ports during his tenure.”

He said that Vajpayee was Ajata Satru who had no enemies. Chowdary expressed happiness over visiting the 115-year-old historical Rammohan Library which contained 20,000 books. He complimented the library management for inaugurating the Vajpayee knowledge centre in the library.

Mandali Buddha Prasad described the libraries as modern temples which help to dispel superstitions.

Library president Chintalapudi Koteswara Rao, secretary Vemulapalli Kesava Rao, Gummala Ramachandra Rao, Prof MC Das, Tangirala Raghuram, NDA leaders Nagul Meera, Adduri Sriram, MS Baig, Bommasani Subba Rao, Ummadi Chanti and others participated.