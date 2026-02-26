‘Vaktha-2026’ to be held on Feb 28

Ongole: Commemorating the National Science Day, the Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) Andhra Pradesh state committee is organising the state-level oratory festival, ‘The Voice of Young Leaders, Vaktha-2026’, on February 28, announced JVV AP honorary president Dr Kolla Nageswara Rao.

During a press conference held at Bharati Nursing Home in Ongole on Wednesday, Dr Nageswara Rao announced that winners from district-level competitions across 15 districts will participate in the Vaktha-2026 event, scheduled to take place at KITS Engineering College in Guntur. Representing Prakasam district, winners J Vaishnavi (RISE), A Prudhvija (PACE), and Sk Tahasia (RISE) will compete for the top honours.

State Secretary Kancharla Venkateswarlu stated that finalists must report by 9:00 AM on the event day. The organisers have arranged for accommodation and meals. The competition offers significant rewards, including Rs 25000 for first prize, Rs 15000 for second prize, and Rs 10000 for third prize. State Vice-President Kolla Madhu added that participants would also be taken on an educational bus tour of scientific landmarks around Guntur. Prakasam district President Chigurupati Chinnaji urged all science enthusiasts and supporters to attend and encourage the young orators.