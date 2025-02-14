Vallabhaneni Vamsi Remanded for 14 days, shifted to jail

Gannavaram YSRCP leader and former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi has been remanded to 14 days in custody by a Vijayawada court. Vamsi was arrested in Hyderabad and brought before the court on Thursday evening.

During the hearing, the government's case was presented by Veeragandham Rajendra Prasad, while Ponnavol Sudhakar Reddy represented Vamsi. After listening to both sides' arguments until 2:30 am, Magistrate Rammohan agreed with the prosecution's position, leading to the remand of Vamsi and his associates, Lakshmipathi and Sivaramakrishna Prasad. The trio has since been transferred to the district jail in Vijayawada.

In the remand report, police outlined significant details, claiming that Vamsi played a pivotal role in threatening an individual named Satyavardhan. According to their findings, Satyavardhan acted under duress from Vamsi's followers, motivated by fears for his own safety.