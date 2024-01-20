Live
- IDBI Bank logs higher Q3 PAT at Rs 1,458.18 crore
- Will see whether England’s Bazball approach will remain the same, says Zaheer Khan
- Foreign students cross 1 million mark in Canada: Report
- Declare public holiday in Himachal on Jan 22: Ex-CM Thakur
- Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival: Surge in Sabrimala temple pilgrims, so is revenue
- Bengal departmental secretaries summoned to Delhi to discuss pending central dues
- PSU stocks at new 52-week highs, post strong gains
- CCMB scientists unravel genetic history of Ladakh population
- Tribal art, handicraft expos to add charm to Medaram Jatara
- Secunderabad railway station upgradation works proceeding swiftly
Valmiki Educational Institutions head Pawan Kumar Reddy joins TDP
In the presence of TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu, Kadiri Constituency TDP MLA Candidate Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, head of Valmiki Educational Institutions, YSRCP Leaders Pawan Kumar Reddy, former Chairman of Kadiri Market Yard Garikipalli Ramakrishna Reddy, 14th Ward Independent Councilor Mahbub Basha, Play Wood Shop Hidaya. Tullah, Ali and others.
