Vande Bharat receives great response on maiden run

Bapatla/ Ongole: One of the nine new Vande Bharat Expresses Prime Minister Narendra Modi signalled for plying virtually from New Delhi, Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat Express received great response from public representatives, officials and common people at Bapatla, Chirala and Ongole railway stations in Bapatla and Prakasam districts on Sunday.

At Bapatla, local MP Nandigam Suresh and former speaker and local MLA Kona Raghupati flagged off Vande Bharat train and travelled in it up to Chirala.

Speaking at a public meeting to welcome Vande Bharat Express in Bapatla, MP Suresh said that the country is progressing in technology field also. He expressed happiness for welcoming Vande Bharat Express at Bapatla and promised that he would discuss in the parliament the halting of the train in Bapatla and Chirala for the advantage of local passengers. He promised to work on the development of Bapatla, Chirala and Vemuru railway stations. MLA Raghupati said that with the introduction of new Vande Bharat trains, the transport sector is improving. He said that it would be an advantage if Vande Bharat had a halt in Bapatla and expressed happiness for developing the Bapatla railway station to five platforms.

BJP Bapatla district president Y Lakshminarayana said that the developments in the railways are a symbol of the developments in the technology field in the country. He said that Vande Bharat Express is designed and constructed indigenously, and it is an example of the exemplary talent of Indian engineers.

In Ongole, Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, along with BJP Prakasam district president PV Sivareddy, welcomed Vande Bharat Express and travelled up to Singarayakonda on the train with his children. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the train has many facilities that make the hours of journey easily pass. He said the train would be useful to passengers from Ongole to Tirupati and Chennai. During his journey to Singarayakonda, the Collector interacted with the passengers and enquired about the facilities available. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the Vande Bharat Express service through Ongole and appreciated the engineers for indigenously developing it.