Vangalapudi Anita Visits Victims at Parwada accident, assures to implement safety protocols

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita visited the injured victims of the recent accident at Parwada Pharma Company, where an incident occurred during the chemical mixing process. After assessing the situation, Minister Anita extended his support to the injured workers and their families.

During a press briefing, Minister Anita expressed hiler concern and called the incident "unfortunate." She confirmed that three workers from Jharkhand sustained injuries in the accident and emphasized the importance of providing them with quality medical treatment. She highlighted her personal interaction with an injured worker named Suryanarayan, whom he encouraged to remain strong during this challenging time.

The Minister assured the families affected by the accident that the government is committed to standing by them. He pointed out that such industrial accidents often result from the neglect of safety protocols by industry owners and advised them to prioritize safety measures in their operations.

In light of this incident, Minister Anita announced plans to convene a meeting focused on industrial safety and revealed that a committee has been formed to ensure comprehensive monitoring of industrial practices in the region. The Minister pledged that steps would be taken to prevent future accidents.