Vanjangi tourist centre closed temporarily

Paderu (ASR district): Vanjangi Hills, a famous tourist centre in the district, was closed for tourists on Monday. ASR District Collector Sumit Kumar said that tourists will not be allowed to this hill till January 9 to carry out restoration works.

He said activities such as removal of plastic waste, stones and bushes will be taken up besides repairs to roads as the tourist centre is full of pollution.

Vanjangi Hills located in Paderu mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district are 3,400 feet above mean sea level and are home to fluffy clouds. People come to enjoy the most beautiful sunrise here. This hill range is named after a small village called Vanjangi.

Tourists come here from various districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana. Pollution is worsening due to the surge in the number of tourists, their irresponsibility and the apathy of the authorities.

Plastic pollution is excessive. The Collector decided to close the tourist centre to solve the pollution problem and preserve the nature’s beauty of this tribal place. Despite Vanjangi having emerged as one of the major attractions in the ASR district, the authorities are yet to provide proper arrangements and basic amenities in this remote area. Vanjangi is popularly known as Meghala Konda.

This area is visited by thousands to see the movement of clouds. Authorities and the locals are appealing to the visitors to keep the hills clean and free from litter, but no one cares. Devaraju, a local, said that many people litter at the tourist spot.