Varahi Silks opens showroom in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Varahi Silks, one of South India’s largest textile showrooms inaugurated its fifth outlet at Chandramouli Nagar on MG Road, Vijayawada, on Thursday. The showroom was formally opened by film stars Teja Sajja and Meenakshi Chowdhury, who lit the ceremonial lamp, drawing attention from customers and visitors alike.

The event witnessed the presence of city dignitaries and Varahi Silks Managing Directors Manideep Yechury and Dr Spandana Maddula. The inauguration created a festive atmosphere, and the presence of the film stars added glamour, making it a memorable event for the city’s shoppers and textile enthusiasts.

To mark the opening, Varahi Silks is offering special discounts from December 4 to 14. Additionally, the showroom is hosting lucky draws, with attractive prizes for customers, including an iPhone as first prize and 500 grams of silver as the second prize.