Varahi vehicle row: We are following rules, says Nadendla Manohar

Jana Sena party leader Nadendla Manohar gave a strong counter to the criticism of YSRCP leaders on Pawan Kalyan's election campaign vehicle 'Varahi'. He found fault with YSRCP for talking about colour who didn't follow the rules while colouring the government buildings with YSRCP flag colours.



Nadendla Manohar had a meeting with representatives of IT department. Speaking to the media on this occasion, he criticized the YCP leaders. He said that the 'Varahi' vehicle is being prepared according to the norms. "How can the transport department give permission without checking the regulations? He asked and said that criticising without any thought shows the stupidity and stupidity of YCP leaders.



He made it clear that the Jana Sena party always works only according to the rules and every program undertaken by Pawan Kalyan is in public interest and obeys the law. He criticized that it has become a habit to make personal criticisms of YCP leaders.



Responding to Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy comments over the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation, Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar said that latter's comments on the division of Andhra Pradesh are not sincere. Nadendla Manohar demanded that the YCP leaders apologize to the people of both the states.