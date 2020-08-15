Varalakshmi Vratam perfomed at Dokiparru temple

Dokiparru (Krishna district): Varalakshmi Vratam was conducted at Bhu Sameta Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple here on the last Friday of Sravana Masam.

Due to the Covid restrictions, limited number of couples was allowed to participate in the Vratam. Temple trustees Kommareddy Bapi Reddy and his spouse Vijayabhaskaramma led the Vratam.

The temple premises was illuminated and decorated with various flowers in connection with the last Friday of the month of Sravanam.

Along with the Varalakshmi Vratam, Lakshmi Yagam and Santhi Homam were also performed on the temple premises. Later, the devotees were distributed Prasadam.